Senior Inpatient Physiotherapist

Senior In-Patient Physiotherapist | Therapy | Band 6 - Depending on experience | Regency - Macclesfield | Full Time

Spire Regency, based in Macclesfield are now recruiting a Senior In Patient Physiotherapist to join their warm and friendly team

The Spire Regency Hospital in Macclesfield, Cheshire opened in 1991 and has a full multi-disciplinary medical team onsite. We practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening and rehabilitation through to leading-edge surgical procedures across a range of specialist fields like orthopaedics, cosmetics and general surgery -all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams.

Situated off the A537 just outside Macclesfield town centre, we're a first choice hospital for patients in Cheshire, Derbyshire, Staffordshire and Greater Manchester.

Duties and responsibilities:

- To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the inpatient service

- Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks

- Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing

- Assess patient's health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload

- Support junior members of the team and support and lead the development of services

Who we're looking for:

- Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent

- Post graduate clinical orthopaedic experience is essential.

- Experience of working in a hospital environment is essential.

- Experience of assessing diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases including Nuro, MSK and patients with comorbidities and discharge planning

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

