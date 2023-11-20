Registered Nurse (CYP) - Maternity Cover

Children & Young People (CYP) Nurse | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Maternity cover | Bristol

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues. We are looking to recruit a Maternity Cover Nurse in our Childrens Nurses team.

You will support in assessing Children's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Duties and responsibilities

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the Children's health and wellbeing needs.

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

- Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

- Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Who we're looking for

- You will be a Registered Children's Nurse.

- Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision.

- Experience of working in a hospital environment.

- Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.

- A surgical background is desirable but we are happy to consider Nurses with an interest in developing their experience in this field.

What we offer:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

If you require more information regarding this vacancy please email Mark Ballard

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.