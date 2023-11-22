Healthcare Assistant

Care Assistant - Full Time - Day and Night Shifts Available

£11.09 plus paid breaks, benefits, paid DBS & uniform

Planned rotas in advance



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Sunnybank House in Eastleigh are looking for additional care assistants to join our care team.



Sunnybank is a luxurious residential nursing, dementia and residential care home offering the best in care to our lovely residents. We offer a care assistant role that is supported in learning and development and encourage advancement in your care career with training and NVQ assistance. We value each of our team members and adopt a Team working approach throughout the home.



Our care assistants will help to create a happy and caring atmosphere which involves providing a wide range of general caring services and duties. You will help in the care of the residents physical environment and general well being.



One of our company values is that we are passionate about care, so we are seeking someone who can demonstrate a kind, compassionate nature and someone who will help and contribute to making a difference to our residents lives.



We offer a number of benefits, pension, retail discounts, employee assistance scheme, quarterly and annual team recognition awards, refer a friend scheme and more!



Person Specification

Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids

NVQ level 2 or equivalent qualifications if not willingness to attend

Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable

Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing