Team Leader - Days

£14.50 per hour - Full-time hours

Paid breaks, DBS & company benefits



Hartwood House is a stunning 50 bed residential and dementia care home that provides the most luxurious surroundings and the very best in care and support.



We are looking for an enthusiastic, passionate and reliable Team Leader to be part of the care team looking after our residential and dementia residents. We are looking for a Team Leader for days, however flexibility is required for working hours.



The Team Leader is a senior role within the home and works hands on and is responsible for the overall supervision and success of teams being managed. You will be responsible for ensuring excellence in resident care, providing outreach and support to families, retaining dedicated Senior Care Assistants and Care Assistants. Facilitating ongoing training and educational opportunities for the team is part of the role. This is not a supernumerary role however time will be given for management tasks. The Team Leader is a succession role for those interested into developing into Deputy Managers of the future.



Main Responsibilities of the role:

Alongside the Deputy Manager co-ordinate, the resident assessment process, ensuring involvement of the resident in identifying needs and preferences, and integration of all information into the care plan.

Ensure that all relevant information in respect of each resident is written and communicated as appropriate to achieve delivery of a person-centred approach.

To work hands-on with the team to ensure the appropriate levels of care are in place always.

Deliver and Manage the Medication administration processes, ensuring robust auditing procedures including those surrounding pharmacy processes, and identify any training needs.

Alongside the Deputy Manager recruit the care team through the Cinnamon process, ensuring that contracted hours are efficiently managed, and recruitment needs are monitored on an ongoing basis.

Essential for this role: