Bank Healthcare Assistant | Theatres | Spire Fylde Coast Hospital | Blackpool |



Spire Fylde Coast Hospital are looking to recruit a Bank Healthcare Assistants to join their fantastic and dedicated Theatre team.



This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Assist the multi-disciplinary team in Theatres by providing an efficient and sensitive supporting role

- Be at the forefront of providing exceptional customer service to our valued patients, as you escort them between the wards, departments and theatre suites and deliver their meals

- Handling of equipment, medical records, specimens and line



Who we're looking for:

- An experienced, and preferably NVQ level 2/3 qualified, Healthcare Assistant

- Previous experience within a theatre environment is desirable

- Previous experience in a clinical/hospital setting is essential

- You will need outstanding communication skills, and you will be able to follow instructions precisely



Working Hours: 0-37.5 hours



Contract Type: Bank



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.



We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

