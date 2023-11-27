Radiographer - General/CT

Radiographer | Imaging | Band 6 | Bristol | Full-time, On-call requirement but No Nights | Competitive pay plus fantastic benefits

Spire Bristol Hospital is looking for a Radiographer to join our established team on a full-time basis for 37.5 hours per week.

Modality specific qualifications in MRI, CT, Cath Lab or mammography desirable but not essential.

Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities:

To be part of a highly dedicated Imaging team delivering high quality and efficient Imaging services across a variety of modalities.

To provide highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients, to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required and to demonstrate a professional, caring and responsible approach to the duties carried out.

To ensure the team delivers effective imaging by providing appropriate clinical leadership, educational and development expertise.

Who we are looking for

We're looking for an HCPC Registered Radiographer with a minimum 2 years' experience working in the UK.

General experience in X-Ray, Fluoroscopy and Theatre work.

Qualifications or experience in other modalities such as MRI, CT, Cath Lab or Mammography is desirable but not essential.

Training opportunities available.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications