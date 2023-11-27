Bank Radiography Assistant | Imaging | Spire Murrayfield Hospital, Wirral | Private Hospital



Spire Murrayfield Hospital are looking to recruit a Bank Radiography Assistant to join their fantastic and dedicated Imaging team.



This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.



Duties and responsibilities:

- You will be assisting the Imaging team in the provision of exemplary patient care.

- Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients.

- Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person and assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

- Promoting best practice and contributing towards quality improvements



Skills/qualifications we're looking for:

- Relevant experience working in the X Ray / Imaging Department is highly desired

- Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical/hospital environment is essential

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

- NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.



We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.