Small Animal Veterinary Surgeon (MRCVS)

Job Title: Small Animal Veterinary Surgeon

Location: Gloucester GL4 0DA

Salary: £55k - £70k per annum pro rata DOE

Job Type: Full time or Part Time, Permanent, no out of hours except Saturday morning surgery consultation period (on a rota).

About us:

Stroud Road Veterinary Surgery has been developed over the past 3 years by Michael Stevenson BSC BVM&S MRCVS and his team to provide the pet owners of Gloucester an alternative to the large corporate and multi vet practices which dominate the local veterinary market.

We are a very experienced, dedicated and friendly team; some of us have worked together for more than 20years. We are a traditional practice who know that personal service and client bonding is essential to a thriving and rewarding practice.

Our dream is to find someone who's own ambition is to eventually have a partnership/ownership but this is not essential at this time. We pride ourselves on high standards of patient care and clinical excellence.

We are looking to strengthen our team and appoint an omnicompetent veterinary surgeon ideally with 2 years' experience (but new graduates will be considered on an individual basis), to join us in our small but perfectly formed first opinion practice.

We appreciate that a new graduate will require a high level of support in the first year and so we are willing to offer that support to mould the independent vet of the future!

Role and Responsibilities:

Carry out first opinion consultations and routine surgeries.

We have Xray, Ultrasound, Laser therapy, Endoscopes, in house lab, Orthopaedic equipment.

About you:

Great teamwork and receptiveness to learn - Essential

Grow the practice and bond the client base - Essential

Independent consulting skills - Essential

Strong surgical skills - Desirable

Ideally 2 years of experience in this industry

We have an experienced Locum who works regularly with us 2-days a week, but we need a permanent colleague who we could trust to take occasional sole charge - Desirable

Benefits:

Healthcare insurance

One day off per week if full time

Possibility of one-bedroom self-contained annex accommodation a few miles away in the Cotswold countryside if required.

Extra information: Candidates that are post graduate (less than 2 years' experience) will be considered for this role, and offered £32k per annum.

You will learn from our current experienced vets who are skilled in soft tissue surgery, orthopaedics and medicine. We work with 2 local cat charities and a rehoming/rescue centre so this is an excellent opportunity to hone your skills in routine surgery.

Overseas candidates will NOT be considered for this role. We are not sponsoring Visa's at this time, so please refrain from applying unless eligible to work in the UK.

