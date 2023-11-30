Job Title: Care Manager

Location: Berkhamsted

Salary: Up to £40,000 (Depends on Experience) + Elysian Benefit Package

Job type: Full Time, Permanent role

Elysian Residences is a UK business, specialising in the development and operation of luxury retirement communities.

At Elysian, we offer a premium service and care provision that, until recently, could only be found in countries such as the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The role:

Are you passionate about providing exceptional care and service? Elysian Residences is seeking a dedicated Care Manager to join The Denton team.

Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities:

Attain and maintain a minimum overall CQC rating of "Good" and strive for outstanding

Liaise with internal and external stakeholders, including Residents, families, colleagues, and healthcare professionals

Ensure compliance with the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014 and the Health and Social Care Act 2009

Deliver a high standard of personalized care and service

Work collaboratively with all staff to provide a safe, caring, effective, responsive, and well-led service.

Assist in the assessment of potential residents

Monitor standards on an ongoing basis, identify areas for improvement, and liaise with the General Manager to introduce change that benefits all residents and the organization

Establish and develop professional relationships to positively promote the organization

In line with the agreed budget, safely increase the care and service hours

Promote positive attitudes towards learning and development among staff

Deliver a service that meets the needs and preferences of the people who use the service

The Candidate:

Ideally a Registered Nurse with a leadership and management qualification or an experienced Health and Social Care professional with a Level 5 Diploma in Health & Social Care or equivalent

Willingness to complete a Level 5 or Leadership and Management qualification within 12 months if not already held

Experience:

Minimum 3 years proven experience in a similar managerial role within the care sector

Strong leadership and management skills

Support:

The successful candidate will be involved in decision-making processes related to software/hardware, IT systems, communication systems, service agreements, and legal or consultancy costs

Benefits:

Contributory Pension Schem

Health Care cash plan

Death in-service two-time salary

Meals on Duty

Access to 100's of discounted daily purchases via Bright Ex-change

