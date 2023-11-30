Job Title: Care Manager
Location: Berkhamsted
Salary: Up to £40,000 (Depends on Experience) + Elysian Benefit Package
Job type: Full Time, Permanent role
Elysian Residences is a UK business, specialising in the development and operation of luxury retirement communities.
At Elysian, we offer a premium service and care provision that, until recently, could only be found in countries such as the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
The role:
Are you passionate about providing exceptional care and service? Elysian Residences is seeking a dedicated Care Manager to join The Denton team.
Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities:
- Attain and maintain a minimum overall CQC rating of "Good" and strive for outstanding
- Liaise with internal and external stakeholders, including Residents, families, colleagues, and healthcare professionals
- Ensure compliance with the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014 and the Health and Social Care Act 2009
- Deliver a high standard of personalized care and service
- Work collaboratively with all staff to provide a safe, caring, effective, responsive, and well-led service.
- Assist in the assessment of potential residents
- Monitor standards on an ongoing basis, identify areas for improvement, and liaise with the General Manager to introduce change that benefits all residents and the organization
- Establish and develop professional relationships to positively promote the organization
- In line with the agreed budget, safely increase the care and service hours
- Promote positive attitudes towards learning and development among staff
- Deliver a service that meets the needs and preferences of the people who use the service
The Candidate:
- Ideally a Registered Nurse with a leadership and management qualification or an experienced Health and Social Care professional with a Level 5 Diploma in Health & Social Care or equivalent
- Willingness to complete a Level 5 or Leadership and Management qualification within 12 months if not already held
Experience:
- Minimum 3 years proven experience in a similar managerial role within the care sector
- Strong leadership and management skills
Support:
- The successful candidate will be involved in decision-making processes related to software/hardware, IT systems, communication systems, service agreements, and legal or consultancy costs
Benefits:
- Contributory Pension Schem
- Health Care cash plan
- Death in-service two-time salary
- Meals on Duty
- Access to 100's of discounted daily purchases via Bright Ex-change
