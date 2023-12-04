Senior Lecturer (Independent, Supplementary Prescribing, V300)

Job Title: Senior Lecturer (FE)

Location: Birmingham

Salary: £21,489 - £27,197 per annum (Pro Rata of £42,978 - £54,395)

Job type: Permanent, Part Time (18.5 Hours per week, 52 weeks per year)

University College Birmingham works in partnership with the University of Warwick - Ranked eighth in the 2023 Guardian League Tables and 10th in the UK in the QS World University rankings 2023.

The Role:

At University College Birmingham we are developing a suite of Post-Registration Nursing and Allied Health programmes including Community Specialist Practitioner Qualifications, Advanced Clinical Practice and the V300 Independent and Supplementary Prescribing Qualification this year, for delivery from September 2024.

We require a Senior Lecturer (part-time) to join our Department of Health, with the skills and experience to support the development and approval of the V300 Independent and Supplementary Prescribing programme.

Candidate Requirements:

Already working in higher education as a Lecturer or Senior Lecturer with contemporary knowledge of prescribing and pharmacology, looking for a part-time Senior Lecturer position.

Or

Working as an advanced clinical practitioner or community specialist practitioner, with an interest in teaching prescribing and pharmacology part-time to our university students, alongside your professional role.

You must have annotation on the NMC, HCPC or GPhC register as an Independent and Supplementary prescriber.

Our new post-registration programmes' curriculum will focus on preparing experienced practitioners to develop their role or innovate their practice as advanced clinical and specialist practitioners.

You will work in partnership with students, academics, researchers service users and practice partner colleagues to create and deliver high quality learning and teaching.

Please see the Senior Lecturer Job Description and Person Specification which outlines further details for this specialist role.

You must have expertise in engaging in post-registration nursing or allied health education with sound pedagogical foundations and be able to offer inspirational learning and teaching to students.

You will have an awareness of the requirements for Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education and Ofsted, as the programmes will be offered as apprenticeships as well as fulltime/part time programmes.

You should have a strong commitment to developing and maintaining relationships with the programme delivery team, wider university teams, the NMC/HCPC and our stakeholders, as this will be required during curriculum development, validation and approval and ongoing programme monitoring.

Benefits:

Generous allocation of annual leave 38 days' paid leave per year 12 Bank Holidays & Concessionary Days

Excellent Teachers' Pension Scheme Employer Contributions - 23.6%

Subsidised private healthcare provided by Aviva including a Digital GP Service.

Employee Assistance Programme inclusive of counselling services, financial wellbeing support and bereavement support

Annual health MOTs with our Registered Nurse

Excellent staff development opportunities including professional qualification sponsorship

A variety of salary sacrifice schemes including car, technology and cycle.

Heavily-subsidised on-site car parking in central Birmingham

Hybrid working opportunities

Free on-site gym membership

Extra Information:

All applicants for employment at the University will be expected to demonstrate an understanding of the principles of Safeguarding and the PREVENT agenda in the context of further and higher education.

Closing Date - Sunday 7 January 2024 at midday.

Interview Dates - TBC.

UCB is an equal opportunities employer.

