Night Senior Care Assistants

£12.54 per hour - 36hrs per week

Paid breaks, DBS & company benefits



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Heathland House is a brand new 66 bedded luxurious residential and dementia care home in Ferndown.



We are looking for enthusiastic, passionate and reliable Senior Night Carers to be part of the new care team looking after our residential and dementia residents.



Our team members must have a real passion for care and want to work as part of a close-knit team supporting each other, and wanting to promote choice, individuality and independence to our residents at all times.



We are looking to recruit experienced Senior Carers who hold a NVQ level 3 (or equivalent qualification). You will have supervisory experience, Medication administration experience (& relevant qualification) as well as being a supportive mentor to the care assistants.



We offer competitive hourly pay, paid breaks, uniform and paid DBS along with additional company benefits.

We also provide a comprehensive induction, support and training and encourage career development.



You will need 2 years' previous experience gained from working with older people and people who experience dementia - previous experience as a Senior Care Assistant is desirable.



You will hold NVQ/Diploma Level 3 in Health and Social Care, and have a sound knowledge of care legislation including CQC Fundamental Standards.

