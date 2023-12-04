Female Support workers needed in Margate Kent

Sirona Medical are looking for female support workers for a supported living client based in Margate Kent.

Residents have Mental Health issues, Autism, Learning disabilities and personality disorders.

They are all female residents hence the request for female staff.

Night shifts and some day shifts available.

We also recruit the following staff so please refer some to us if you know any: General Nurse, RGN at all levels but mainly Band 5 and Band 6. Healthcare Assistants aks HCA’s, Community Nurses, Specialist Nurses. A&E Nurses, Endoscopy Nurses and Theatre Nurses.



Sirona Medical is a Healthcare Recruitment Agency supplying staff across many sectors within the UK.

Sirona Medical has an excellent reputation for providing reliable Healthcare Professionals to both the NHS and private sector.

We are renowned for our fast, friendly and high quality service. Our thorough recruitment process ensures that we only provide the very best talent to our clients.

With over 60 years combined experience in the recruitment industry, our experienced Recruiters are always available to provide you with the highest service levels.

Sirona Medical believes in the ethics of providing more than just a service, but a relationship that allows both clients and candidates, to feel that no matter the query, request or demand, we will meet and exceed your expectations.

Talk to real human, a real recruiter not a computer or an order filler, honestly we do not bite, please give us a call when you are free or contact us via the advertisement apply button, alternatively send us an email.