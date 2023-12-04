Senior Radiographer- General

Senior Radiographer - X-ray

Senior Radiographer | X-ray | Band 6 equivalent - dependent on experience | Full time - flexible hours| Southampton | training and development opportunities available

Spire Southampton Hospital is recruiting for a skilled and experienced Senior X-ray Radiographer to join their friendly team. The Radiology team plays a vital role in providing excellent patient outcomes. The successful applicant will be rewarded with advancement opportunities and an interesting and varied role

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.

Duties and responsibilities:

- You'll work collaboratively to deliver a high quality, professional radiographic service that adapts in line with new technologies and clinical developments

- Make sound considered judgements and informed decisions on the imaging required and then provide highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients

- Team working is a big part of this role, so successful working relationships with our Nurses, Physiotherapists and expert Consultants will be a defining factor in delivering the outstanding patient care we are proud of

- Participate in audit, hospital wide focus groups and IRMER QA programmes.

- In this role you will find you can quickly build your clinical knowledge by working closely with fellow clinicians and some of the best regional consultants

- Play your part in delivering clinical leadership and education to the team

Who we're looking for:

- Degree or its equivalent in Radiography

- Current Registration with HCPC with no restriction on practise

- Good understanding of the IRMER regulation

- Experience of working in Theatre, X-ray, and fluoroscopy

- Experience in CT would be advantageous

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Sherine Lowers @

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.