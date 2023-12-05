Bank Registered Nurse | Surgical Wards | Spire Cheshire Hospital, Warrington | Surgical Experience Desired



Spire Cheshire Hospital are looking for experienced and dedicated Registered Nurse's to join their Bank working as part of their Surgical Ward team.



This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Responsible for providing a range of support services to the Nurses and Consultants during procedures including:

- Maintenance of quality care delivery

- Liaising and networking with other departments across the hospital

- Work as a part of a team assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

- You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements



Who we're looking for:

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Ability to multi-task

- Strong communication skills

- Able to carry out wound dressings

- Surgical Ward experience



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.1

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.