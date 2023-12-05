Bank Registered Nurse | Surgical Wards | Spire Cheshire Hospital, Warrington | Surgical Experience Desired
Spire Cheshire Hospital are looking for experienced and dedicated Registered Nurse's to join their Bank working as part of their Surgical Ward team.
This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Responsible for providing a range of support services to the Nurses and Consultants during procedures including:
- Maintenance of quality care delivery
- Liaising and networking with other departments across the hospital
- Work as a part of a team assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload
- You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements
Who we're looking for:
- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions
- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care
- Ability to multi-task
- Strong communication skills
- Able to carry out wound dressings
- Surgical Ward experience
Benefits
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.1
We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.