Deputy Chemotherapy Service Lead |Southampton | Band 6/7 equivalent | Full time- Permanent | Monday to Friday and on-call

Are you an experienced chemotherapy nurse? Would you like a new opportunity to work within a small happy team in a unit with developmental opportunities? If so, we would love to hear from you!

This unmissable opportunity ideally suits a forward thinking and innovative nurse leader who will drive forward the delivery of nursing services. The opportunity to develop the service will be available to meet the demands of the business, using your knowledge and experience whilst furthering through attendance at national conferences and courses.

You will need to possess exceptional nursing skills and advanced levels of clinical judgement, knowledge and experience in order to make critical clinical judgements and decisions

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Assist the Service Lead in the day to day running of the Cancer Care service

- To provide exemplary planned care for cancer patients undergoing systemic anti-cancer therapies (SACT). Lead specialist in the area of SACT providing specialist education and undertaking research and audit in the field of cancer care.

- To ensure the team deliver effective quality care and adhere to safety compliance for patients with cancer by providing excellent clinical and managerial leadership.

- To provide advice and support to other staff in the department and support the Macmillan Specialist Cancer Pathways Manager in the overall management of the healthcare environment hospital wide.

- Promote and maintain a close working relationship with the NHS Oncology Services to ensure standardisation and sharing in terms of cancer MDT, education and resources

- Contribute to local MDT provision in order to comply with the Spire Cancer Standards

- Seek and employ innovative methods of improving service delivery in line with the 5 CQC Key Lines of Enquiry (KLOE); always aiming to achieve Good and Outstanding

- To ensure that Clinical Governance and risk management are embedded within daily practice

- This role is split between hands on clinic management and staff line management. This includes the delivery of nurse lead clinics, arranging rotas, holding team meetings, completing staff appraisals and developing strong partnerships with key stakeholders

Who we're looking for:

- Previous experience as a Senior Nurse with a proven background in oncology/chemotherapy, ideally within a day case chemotherapy environment

- Recognised qualification and competency in the delivery of SACT

- Recognised or working towards qualification in Independent prescribing

- Evidence of substantial post registration continual professional development in management and clinically related cancer studies

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Sherine Lowers @

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.