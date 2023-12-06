For Employers
Ref:CB-DJ-IE-C-177
Calling All Doctors - NCHD's & Consultants
Cork
Cork
an hour ago
Posted date
an hour ago
Mid-level
Mid-level
Full-time
Full-time
Medicine / Healthcare
Medicine / Healthcare

We are currently seeking applications for SHO, Registrar and Consultant doctors.

A number of hospitals in the South of Ireland have immediate vacancies for SHO, registrar and consultant doctors in multiple specialities.

Specialities include:

  • Emergency Medicine
  • Paediatrics
  • General Medicine
  • Anaesthesia
  • Obstetrics & Gynaecology
  • Family Medicine
  • Radiology
  • Psychiatry

 

The Ideal Candidate will have:

  • Relevant Clinical Experience
  • Irish or UK experience ideally but not essential
  • Ability to work as part of a diverse team
  • Strong commitment to high-quality patient care

 

Requirements:

  • Registration with the Irish Medical Council
  • Relevant Qualifications
  • Relevant Experience
  • Eligible to work in Ireland
  • Excellent communication skills -  IELTS/OET if applicable 

 

We are happy to talk to you further about this excellent opportunity, please apply with your latest C.V. for further information. All applications will be reviewed.

 

DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.

*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*

