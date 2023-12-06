Calling All Doctors - NCHD's & Consultants

We are currently seeking applications for SHO, Registrar and Consultant doctors.

A number of hospitals in the South of Ireland have immediate vacancies for SHO, registrar and consultant doctors in multiple specialities.

Specialities include:

Emergency Medicine

Paediatrics

General Medicine

Anaesthesia

Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Family Medicine

Radiology

Psychiatry

The Ideal Candidate will have:

Relevant Clinical Experience

Irish or UK experience ideally but not essential

Ability to work as part of a diverse team

Strong commitment to high-quality patient care

Requirements:

Registration with the Irish Medical Council

Relevant Qualifications

Relevant Experience

Eligible to work in Ireland

Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable

We are happy to talk to you further about this excellent opportunity, please apply with your latest C.V. for further information. All applications will be reviewed.

DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.

*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*