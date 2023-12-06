Orthopaedic Registrar Dublin
an hour agoPosted date
an hour ago
Medicine / HealthcareJob categoryMedicine / Healthcare
We are currently seeking applications for Orthopaedic Registrars for a teaching hospital in Dublin, Ireland.
This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working directly for a highly respected teaching hospital, offering good working hours where basic pay can be supplemented by overtime and other allowances.
Immediately available posts and start dates.
Requirements:
- Registration with the Irish Medical Council
- Relevant Qualifications
- Relevant Experience
- Eligible to work in Ireland
- Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable
For further details about this excellent opportunity please apply with your latest C.V.
Find doctor jobs today with the doctorjobs.net recruiter team. DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.
*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*