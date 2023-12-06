For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now a member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Ref:CB-DJ-IE-DL-1_42
Anaesthesia SHO
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
View 17 jobs
DublinLocation
Dublin
an hour ago
Posted date
an hour ago
Entry / JuniorMinimum level
Entry / Junior
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
Medicine / HealthcareJob category
Medicine / Healthcare

 

We are currently seeking applications for Anaesthesia SHO's for a hospital in Dublin.

This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working for a well-known academic teaching hospital.

This is a 6/12 month position on a salary basis with the possibility of an extension.

 

The Ideal Candidate will have:

  • Recent experience in Emergency Medicine
  • Irish or UK experience ideally but not essential
  • Ability to work as part of a diverse team
  • Strong commitment to high-quality patient care

 

Requirements:

  • Registration with the Irish Medical Council
  • Relevant Qualifications
  • Relevant Experience
  • Eligible to work in Ireland
  • Excellent communication skills -  IELTS/OET if applicable 

 

We are happy to talk to you further about this excellent opportunity, please apply with your latest C.V. for further information.

 

DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.

*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*

Related tags
JOB SUMMARY
Anaesthesia SHO
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
Dublin
an hour ago
Entry / Junior
Full-time