Ref:HIE-CB-SO-EXECDR_2
Registrar ENT
Doctorjobs
SligoLocation
Sligo
37 minutes ago
Posted date
37 minutes ago
Mid-levelMinimum level
Mid-level
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
Medicine / HealthcareJob category
Medicine / Healthcare

Registrar ENT

A fantastic opportunity to progress your career for suitably qualified doctors.

 

Essential requirements:

* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC) 

* Relevant Clinical Experience (relevant post qualification experience & training)

* Excellent communication skills - IELTS/OET if applicable 

 

We look forward to hearing from you:

Medical Doctor Jobs Available across Ireland and multiple specialties for Senior House Officer, Registrar, Senior Registrar and Consultant Grades

–  Please apply with your CV for further details – 

