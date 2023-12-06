For Employers
Ref:HIE-CB-W-MDEXECDR_637
Registrar - Medicine for the Elderly
WaterfordLocation
Waterford
35 minutes ago
Posted date
35 minutes ago
Mid-levelMinimum level
Mid-level
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
Medicine / HealthcareJob category
Medicine / Healthcare

Registrar Medicine for the Elderly - Waterford

This is an excellent opportunity for a suitably qualified doctor to progress your career.

Essential requirements:

* Currently registered with the Irish Medical Council (IMC)

* Relevant Clinical Experience (Min 3+ years relevant post qualification experience & training)

* MRCP Ireland or UK an advantage

* IELTS/OET - If required

 

– Please apply with your CV for further details –

