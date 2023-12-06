NCHD - Ireland

Accepting applications from NCHD's Nationwide

We are currently seeking applications from Registrars and Senior House Officers

The following positions are available:

Emergency Medicine

General Medicine

Surgery

Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Paediatrics

Oncology

Orthopaedic Surgery

RMO

Anaesthetics

ENT

Haematology

MAU

Urology

General Adult Psychiatry

CAMHS Psychiatry

Essential requirements:

* Currently registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)

* Relevant Clinical Experience (Min 3+ years relevant post qualification experience & training)

* Membership an advantage

* IELTS/OET

Please apply with your C.V for further details.