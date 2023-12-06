For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now a member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Ref:HIE-CB-DR-CAD1_4
***Calling all Doctors available ASAP & 2024***
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
View 25 jobs
DublinLocation
Dublin
an hour ago
Posted date
an hour ago
Mid-levelMinimum level
Mid-level
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
Medicine / HealthcareJob category
Medicine / Healthcare

We are noticing an increased demand for SHO & Registrar doctors across all specialities for a number of public & private hospitals throughout Ireland.

I have posts available for immediate start and for 2024.

To be considered for these posts, you must have the following criteria:

  • Hold a valid Irish Medical Council Registration
  • You will need to have passed either IELTS or OET Exams ( if applicable ) – the two accepted standards are IELTS overall band 7, not less than 6.5 in each domain or OET Grade B Overall.
  • You will also need to have proven experience in your field of expertise and/or relevant membership exams.

If you are a doctor who meets all of the above requirements, please apply online today and I will be in contact with you as soon as possible.

Related tags
JOB SUMMARY
***Calling all Doctors available ASAP & 2024***
Company logo - click to visit company page
Doctorjobs
Dublin
an hour ago
Mid-level
Full-time