Oncology SHO Donegal
an hour agoPosted date
SHO Medical Oncology - Accepting Applications - Donegal
This is an excellent opportunity for a suitably qualified doctor to progress your career.
Essential requirements:
* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)
* Relevant Clinical Experience (Min 3+ years relevant post qualification experience & training)
* IELTS/OET - If required
We look forward to hearing from you:
– Please apply with your CV for further details –
