Post-Op Nurses Cork

A Post-Op Nurse is currently required for Post-Op nursing opportunities in Cork.

We are also currently recruiting for nurses across hospitals in Dublin, Cork & Nationwide:

Registered General Nurses

Staff Nurses

Children's Nurses

Bank Nurses

Oncology Nurses



In order to be eligible for these roles you must:

Be live on the NMBI register

Recent experience within an acute setting is desirable

Be available on a Part-Time or Full-Time basis

Temporary, part-time, and permanent work available. Please note decision letters are not accepted.

For a confidential discussion regarding your ideal new job requirement criteria, please apply with your CV.