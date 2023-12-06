Ref:HIE-CB-HN-C-EXNS_599
Staff Nurses Ireland - Cork
an hour agoPosted date
an hour ago
Medicine / HealthcareJob categoryMedicine / Healthcare
Staff Nurses required for a care home in Cork, Ireland. This nursing job requires excellent clinical skills and experience in an elderly care setting.
The successful candidate will participate in providing comprehensive nursing care to patients using evidence-based practice and adjusting resources to ensure continuity of care.
Applicants must hold current NMBI registration.
Please apply with your C.V for further details on this role and other staff nurse opportunities.