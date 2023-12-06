For Employers
Ref:HIE-CB-HN-C-EXECNS_599
Nursing Roles Ireland
Dublin
Nursing roles available across Ireland.

Practice, staff, CNM, Disability, Psychiatric, DON, and community nursing roles available across Ireland.

Excellent rates of pay and remuneration.

Please apply with most recent CV for further details on these available roles.

 

*You must hold ABA registration and be registered with NMBI to work as a nurse in Ireland.

