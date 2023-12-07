For Employers
Ref:CB-DJ-IE-C-1_357
Obstetrics & Gynaecology Registrars
DoctorJobs Ireland is a medical recruitment agency, recruiting doctors for contract and locum roles in public & private hospitals across Ireland.

We are currently seeking applications for Obstetrics & Gynaecology Registrars for a Hospital in the South of Ireland.

This is an excellent opportunity to progress your career while working directly for a highly respected hospital, offering good working hours where basic pay can be supplemented by overtime and other allowances.

 

Requirements:

Registration with the Irish Medical Council

  • Relevant Qualifications
  • Relevant Experience
  • Eligible to work in Ireland
  • Excellent communication skills -  IELTS/OET if applicable 
  •  

For further details about this excellent opportunity please apply with your latest C.V.

 

 

*You must be registered with IMC to practice medicine in Ireland.*

