Oncology Registrars Letterkenny
Donegal
an hour ago
an hour ago
Mid-level
Full-time
Medicine / Healthcare

Registrar Medical Oncology - Seeking Applications for Letterkenny

This is an excellent opportunity for a suitably qualified doctor to progress your career.

 

Essential requirements:

* Registered with Irish Medical Council (IMC)

* Relevant Clinical Experience (Min 3+ years relevant post qualification experience & training)

* Valid IELTS/OET - If required

 

We look forward to hearing from you:

