Job Title: Care / Support Worker

Location: Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

Salary: £12.35 per hour for weekdays, £13.48 for weekends

Job type: Part time (80 hours over 4 weeks) mostly working on Monday, Thursday and/or Friday, to provide 2:1 with another member of the team. Occasional weekend support may be required. Start times is usually 0800 hrs and end times vary dependant on activities.

Any Occupational Restrictions?

This post is open to female staff only as it involves personal care. Occupational Requirement (Equality Act 2010, Schedule 9 Part I).

About Miss A:

Miss A is as an outgoing and determined young person with a wicked sense of humour.

Miss A has cerebral palsy and is very skilled in using her electric wheelchair to get around independently. she also has a Motability vehicle which is driven by her support team.

In June 2023 Miss A left full time education and is presently being supported to develop alternative opportunities for a meaningful weekly activity plan. She has secured some regular voluntary work, and has developed new friendships through an art group and a local evening youth group.

Miss A is very close to her mum and they live together in spacious adaptive bungalow with their two friendly dogs.

At times Miss A can become frustrated and will express this through her verbal and non -verbal communication. Those working with Miss A are receiving support from a specialist psychologist to ensure suitable management plans are followed and continue to reflect Miss A's developing support needs.

To enable Miss A maximise her opportunities and experiences, we are seeking to employ a new part time team member who can work flexibly. They will need to have a positive attitude and be able to encourage Miss A to try new experiences.

Responsibilities:

As above Miss A shares her home with her mum and therefore sensitivity to the family home environment is crucial.

Support usually begins at 0800 hrs on weekdays so that Miss A will have consistency. The shifts will usually be for between 8 - 12 hours daily, however this may vary depending on any evening activities or other family arrangements.

There may also be opportunities to support Miss A on short break holidays although this will not be essential.

All personal care including washing, dressing, skin, teeth, nail and hair care

Assisting with her mobility, including assisting her to transfer using hoisting/stand aid equipment - all training will be provided

Encouragement and assistance with therapy regimes

Promoting purposeful, structured time both at home and in the community as well as supporting her with her leisure and social activities

Transporting client in her own vehicle and provide some support with mobility needs within the home

Accompanying Miss A to medical or other appointments if needed, although mum usually supports these

Assisting/supporting with medication administration if necessary as required

Support Miss A to maintain contact with other member of her family and facilitate visits

Benefits:

Forming a meaningful relationship with the person you will be working with, to make a real difference to their life

£12.35 for daytime hours

£13.48 for weekend hours

6 weeks annual leave per annum (pro-rata)

2 weeks employer sick pay

Pay to attend supervision and training

Mileage rates for use of own vehicle

Access to the Ben Holden Ltd employee well-being programme

Person Specification:

Skills;

Ability to use IT for record keeping and care planning (or a willingness to learn)

Effective communication skills, written and verbal

Full UK driving licence and confident driver

Able to work alongside Miss A, family and professionals involved to ensure a team approach to the support provided

Experience;

Experience of working paid or unpaid with children/ young people with learning and physical disabilities, especially Cerebral Palsy

Experience of working in peoples own homes

Use of safe manual handling practice with people with disabilities

Working with young disabled adults

Experience of working with people with communication difficulties

Knowledge and Understanding;

Knowledge and understanding of safeguarding

Knowledge of confidentiality and privacy issues

Disability awareness

Personality and interests;

Enjoy swimming, shopping, being active

Positivity, patience, personable, approachable and calm

