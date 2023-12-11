Job Title: Care Assistant

Location: Worthing

Salary: £12.33 -£26.66 per hour DOE

Job Type: Permanent

Working hours: Full-Time, permanent

As a Health Care Support Worker, there is opportunities for both part time and full-time hours, various shifts including weekend work and evenings as required across West Sussex.

About us:

Independent Lives is a user-led charity based in Worthing, West Sussex and social enterprise working to change the lives of disabled people, people with support needs and carers around West Sussex.

At Independent Lives, our vision is a fairer society where everyone can participate and has the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

The role:

We are looking for individuals who are passionate about supporting the lives of people in need, working within a committed team, and driven to be the face of the organisation. You will support customers to live independently with choice and control in their own home and work with us to deliver our values across the service.

Do you have excellent time management, communication, and a can-do attitude? Then this could be the role for you!

Essential:

Excellent Time Management

Ability to Communicate effectively to people with diverse support needs and abilities

Cultural awareness and empathy towards others

Right to work in the UK, we do not offer sponsorship or relocation packages at present

DBS Check (completed upon joining)

The post is exempt from the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974; the role includes 'regulated activity' and requires an enhanced plus barring check. Individuals on the Adults' Barred List should not apply and it is a criminal offence to do so.' Information will be requested about any previous - including spent - convictions, cautions, reprimands, warnings or bind-overs.

Desirable:

Previous experience of care work and providing personal care

Knowledge of relevant legislation in care practice

What we offer…

28 days holiday (inclusive of bank holidays)

Your birthday off every year

Free DBS Check

Care Certificate and other development opportunities

Cycle to Work

Refer a Friend bonus

Employee Assistance Programme with 24/7 support for health and wellbeing

Backpack with carers toolkit

If you are looking for a rewarding career and are passionate, caring and wanting to work with an organisation that is vision led, please apply today

All roles are subject to DBS and Financial checks, any offer made will be conditional until checks are completed to a satisfactory standard.

