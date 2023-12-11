Endoscopy Decontamination Technician

Endoscopy Decontamination Technician | Theatres | Full time | 37.5 hours per week | Permanent | Southend-On-Sea

Spire Wellesley Hospital are looking for an Endoscopy Decontamination Technician to join our fantastic Theatre team. You will work a mix of shifts covering 7.30am - 6.00pm 5 days per week.

Spire Wellesley Hospital has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology, ENT.

Duties and responsibilities:

To assist the Endoscopy team to provide exemplary care in the Endoscopy Department by cleaning and decontamination of endoscopes and its traceability.

Who we're looking for:

Experience working in Theatres/SST/Endoscopy would be beneficial.

Ideally you will have NVQ Level 3 Health and Social Care

Someone who can work in a team and has a caring demeanour.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free Parking

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Carly Dack

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.



