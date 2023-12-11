Bank Registered Nurse | Outpatients | Spire Cheshire Hospital | Warrington |



Spire Cheshire Hospital in Warrington are looking for experienced and motivated Registered Nurse's to join their Outpatients team on a Bank basis.



This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.



Duties and responsibilities

- Run nurse led dressing and phlebotomy/wound care clinics

- Carry out individualised nursing care and procedures to the highest standards complying with hospital policies and procedures at all times

- Chaperone and assist Consultants during examination of the patient's and minor surgical procedures and assists in arranging investigations requested by Consultants

- Carry out any other duties delegated by the OPD Manager / team leader for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department



Who we're looking for

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Have a minimum of 2 year post-graduation experience with demonstrable experience in a similar role

- Outpatient Services experience is desirable for this position

- Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care.



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.



We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.