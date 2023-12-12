Registered Nurse - Part-Time (25 Hours)

Surgical Nurse | Surgical Ward | Band 5 equivalent (dependent on experience) | Liverpool | Part Time (25 Hours)

Spire Liverpool are currently looking for a dynamic Staff Nurse who is passionate about providing the highest level of patient care. In turn for your hard work, you will be given ample opportunity to learn, develop and direct your career where you want it to go whilst joining a friendly but equally dedicated and hardworking team.

By joining Spire Liverpool, you will have the opportunity to take on fast-paced, rewarding, and challenging work. You will be providing care for patients who have gone through a diverse range of treatments: ENT, neurological, orthopaedic, laparoscopic, ophthalmic, gynaecology and urology to name a few. No day will be the same and you will never be short of new skills to learn.

Duties and responsibilities

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Who we're looking for

You will be a Registered Nurse

Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision.

Experience of working in an acute environment.

Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.

A surgical background is desirable but we are happy to consider Nurses with an interest in developing their experience in this field.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor on 07850735207 or email:

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

