Senior Healthcare Assistant

Senior Healthcare Assistants - Day Shifts

£14.72 per hour

Fill time hours

Paid breaks, DBS & company benefits



A Top 20 Care home Group 2023!



Eden Court is a deluxe Retirement Village, located in Battersea SW11, boasting 28 luxury independent apartments and 71 bedded nursing, residential and dementia care home.



We are looking for enthusiastic, passionate and reliable Senior Healthcare Assistants to be part of our care team looking after our residential and dementia residents.



Our team members must have a real passion for care and want to work as part of a close-knit team supporting each other, and wanting to promote choice, individuality and independence to our residents at all times.



We are looking to recruit experienced Senior Day Carers who hold a NVQ level 3 (or equivalent qualification). You will have supervisory experience, Medication administration experience (& relevant qualification) as well as being a supportive mentor to the care assistants.



We offer a comprehensive induction, support and training and encourage career development.



We offer competitive hourly pay, paid breaks, uniform and paid DBS along with additional company benefits.



Person Specification

Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids. NVQ level 3 or equivalent qualification.

Supervisory experience.

Medication Administration experience & relevant qualification.

Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable.

Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure.

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing.