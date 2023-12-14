Breast Care Specialist Nurse | Breast Service | Bristol | Full Time | Competitive salary plus fantastic benefits

Spire Bristol have an exciting opportunity for a Breast Care Specialist Nurse to join their Breast Care service on a full term contract basis.

Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities:

- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Act as a resource for patients, families, carers and health professionals about diagnosis, treatment and follow-up for breast cancer patients.

- Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Who we're looking for:

- You will be a Registered Nurse with experience as a breast care nurse and / or surgical /oncology experience.

- Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision.

- Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.

- A surgical or oncology background is desirable, but we are happy to consider Nurses with an interest in developing their experience in this field.

Benefits:

- We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

