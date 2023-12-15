Rotational Radiographer | Imaging | Band 7 DOE | Fylde Coast | Full Time |

Spire Fylde Coast are now recruiting a full time Rotational Radiographer to join their warm and friendly team on a permanent basis. This is an excellent opportunity to take the next step in your career.

Spire Fylde Coast Hospital is based in the seaside town of Blackpool. We have 3 operating theatres undertaking a wide range of procedures in Orthopaedics, ENT, Spines, Ophthalmic, Urology, Vascular, Gynaecology, Endoscopy, Plastics and General Surgery.

Duties and responsibilities

Working rotationally across General X-Ray and MRI

Assess patient's health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

Develop own knowledge and skills and those of others.

Promotes best practice in health and safety and security.

Contribute to quality improvement.

Apply technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment

Who we're looking for

You will hold a Diploma or Degree in Radiography and be registered with the HCPC .

Experience in MRI is desirable but not essential

You will need to possess strong communication skills and have a good standard of IT.

Previous experience within private healthcare is desirable but not essential.

Have good communication skills

Working Hours: 37.5

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: 11/01/2024. If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on or 07710855095.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people