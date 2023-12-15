Sterile Services Technician- Bank

Bank Sterile Services Technician | Theatres| Bristol | Full Time | Hourly rate and weekly pay

Spire Bristol are recruiting for a Bank Sterile Services Technician to join their Team.

Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities

As a Sterile Services Technician you will be required to work as part of the Theatre Team to ensure the smooth running of the service.

- Decontamination and sterilization of used medical devices post operatively.

- Reprocessing surgical instruments

- Repackaging surgical trays

- Testing of equipment.

- Cleaning and decontamination of endoscopy scopes.

- Receiving of theatre instrumentation after use. these will be checked and prepped to go into a washer/disinfector.

- All instrument sets are recorded on a tracking system at all stages of the process. This is inputted by ssd staff so a small knowledge on a PC would be useful although training will be given.

- After checking disinfection process as passed, the instruments with be checked against an individual tray list and placed into an instrument tray. This is then wrapped for sterilization. After sterilization process, all parameters are checked to confirm a pass, and sets are despatched to use.

- Checking of procedures for the day when arriving on shift to ensure correct kit is prioritised.

- Liaising with theatre staff for kit needed.

Shifts:

We work Monday to Saturday, working hours of the department are 07.30-21.00 so shifts can be across these hours and days.

Who we're looking for

- You will have excellent communication skills

- You will work well as part of a team

- You will have a keen eye for details

- You will be flexible

- Experience in a similar role or healthcare experience would be preferred

Previous experience of working as a sterile services assistant is desirable but not essential

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.