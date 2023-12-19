Registered Nurse - Outpatients

Spire Clare Park is an elective hospital situated in Farnham that has recently been rated as good by the CQC. We offer a range of surgical specialties, which includes: Orthopaedics, General Surgery, Cosmetics, Urology, Dermatology and ENT.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Run nurse led dressing and phlebotomy clinics and assist in pre-operative investigations

- Carry out any other duties delegated by the OPD Manager / team leader for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department

- Chaperone and assist Consultants during examination of the patient's and minor surgical procedures and assists in arranging investigations requested by Consultants

- Complete Outpatient documentation to a high standard





Who we're looking for:

- Current NMC registration with no restriction on practise

- Competence across a range of nursing skills

- Have experience of working in outpatient or a surgical environment

- Experience of working in teams with minimum supervision

- MUST be a car driver





Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance











