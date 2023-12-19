Registered Nurse - Outpatients

Spire Clare Park is an elective hospital situated in Farnham that has recently been rated as good by the CQC. We offer a range of surgical specialties, which includes: Orthopaedics, General Surgery, Cosmetics, Urology, Dermatology and ENT.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Run nurse led dressing and phlebotomy clinics and assist in pre-operative investigations
- Carry out any other duties delegated by the OPD Manager / team leader for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department
- Chaperone and assist Consultants during examination of the patient's and minor surgical procedures and assists in arranging investigations requested by Consultants
- Complete Outpatient documentation to a high standard
Who we're looking for:
- Current NMC registration with no restriction on practise
- Competence across a range of nursing skills
- Have experience of working in outpatient or a surgical environment
- Experience of working in teams with minimum supervision
- MUST be a car driver
Benefits
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance