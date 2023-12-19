Oncology Healthcare Assistant

Oncology HCA | Oncology | Southend | Private Hospital | Part-Time | 26 Hours

Spire Wellesley Hospital are looking for an Oncology HCA to join our fantastic oncology department on a Part-time basis, working 26 hours per week, to assist the multi-disciplinary cancer team to provide exemplary patient care. Shifts will be predominantly Monday to Friday between the hours of 08:00 and 21:00.

Spire Wellesley Hospital has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology, ENT.

Duties and responsibilities

In this fast-paced role, you will be required to assist our Clinical team in providing exemplary Care within the department, whilst providing Healthcare Assistance to our clinical team.

As an HCA, duties will include routine tasks related to the delivery of care to ensure our patient's health and well-being.

Must be accurate and have a strong desire for attention to detail.

Who we're looking for

As an experienced HCA, you will be fundamental in providing Healthcare Support to our Clinical Team to ensure patients receive the best possible personal care. This role also involves administration duties.

Minimum of 1 years' experience as an HCA in an hospital environment.

Ideally you will have NVQ Level 3 Health and Social Care.

Administration experience is required for this role.

Someone who excels in customer service and has a caring demeanour.

Caring role involving dealing with patients with cancer.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free parking on site

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

