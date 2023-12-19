Assistant Theatre Practitioner | Theatres | Band 4 depending on experience | Warrington | Full or Part Time |

Spire Cheshire are now recruiting an Assistant Theatre Practitioner to join their warm and friendly team on a full or part time basis. This a fantastic opportunity to work within a multi skilled team with state of the art equipment.

At Spire Cheshire Hospital, we provide outstanding personalised care for our patients and are extremely proud to be rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). We offer fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities;

To assist the perioperative team to provide exemplary care within the operating suite in the role of perioperative surgical support including scrub duties for cases deemed to be within the workers competence.

The assistant theatre practitioner (ATP) role will assist in providing a safe, high quality environment for the carrying out of surgical procedures. The role is to perform a scrub practitioner role in minor to intermediate surgery and will also include circulatory duties for all aspects of surgery. Once the ATP is scrubbed, the delegated registered practitioner must ensure that they remain within the same theatres supervising the ATP until the case is complete.

The ATP provides skilled assistance to the surgeon in the operating theatre within the sterile field. The term 'skilled assistance' is limited to the handling of instrumentation, maintenance of the sterile field and completion of necessary risk assurance processes associated with the operative procedure. The 'skilled assistance' does not extend to activities associated with the role of 'advanced scrub practitioner'.

Who were looking for;

You must have an ATP foundation degree

You will have relevant Theatre experience

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient car

Strong communication skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving at or 07710855095

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications