Nutrition Advisor

Nutrition Advisor | Lifestyle | Weight Management | Permanent | Remote working| Monday to Friday -37.5 hours per week |

Spire Southampton Hospital is recruiting for a Nutrition Advisor to join our specialist weight management service that is responsible for supporting patients through a referred weight loss programme. This role is permanent and home based, set up with everything you need, with a small requirement for travel to Southampton for training.

'The Weigh Ahead' is a Specialist Tier 3 Weight Management Service, winning an Association for the Study of Obesity (ASO) best practice award in 2018. We provide an intensive level of support to patients through a multi-disciplinary team of healthcare professionals. Delivered by Spire Southampton and run remotely via video-link and face to face in several locations across Southampton, Hampshire, Dorset and Isle of Wight, we provide a service to NHS patients referred by their GP.

The programme is tailored to specific needs over 6-12 months and incorporates the required elements of evidence-based interventions, supporting patients who fully engage to achieve a weight loss of at least 5% of their excess body weight and sustain this over the years ahead. The programme also aims to assist patients in meeting their personal health improvement goals and supporting them in making vital lifestyle changes in preparation for bariatric surgery.

Who we're looking for:

The ideal candidate will have nutrition and lifestyle qualifications and a passion for working with obese patients in the delivery of a weight management programme incorporating nutrition, physical activity and psychological therapy. You will be working as part of a multi-disciplinary team on a 1:1 basis and tailor the programme according to their health needs. You will manage your own case load of patients.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers by email @

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications