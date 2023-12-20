Theatre Team Leader - General Surgery

Anaesthetics and Recovery Team Leader | Band 6/7 depending on experience | Permanent | Excellent development opportunities | Outstanding CQC Rating

Spire Manchester are now recruiting an experienced Theatre Team Leader to join their warm and friendly team.

This is an excellent opportunity to develop your skills in a wide range of procedures and excel your career

Spire Manchester Hospital is a brand new, £65m state-of-the-art healthcare facility offering patients a wide range of integrated surgical, medical and diagnostic services. The rapidly expanding team in Manchester consists of over 500 colleagues, who thrive in the welcoming atmosphere that is friendly, supportive and progressive

Duties and responsibilities:

The Successful Theatre Team Leader will help lead the department and deputise the Theatre Manager. You will provide exemplary planned care for patients requiring perioperative intervention supporting the management and taking on the roles of Anaesthetics and Recovery. You will lead your team in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practice to improve quality and maintain our high standards of theatre practice.



Who we're looking for:

You will be a HCPC registered Operating Department Practitioner or an NMC registered Nurse

Excellent communication and organisational skills are key to continue our high standards of patient care.

Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

Strong leadership experience



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker at or call 07525887973



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications



