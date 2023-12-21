Bank Nurse RGN

RGN - Registered General Nurse - BANK HOURS

£25.73 per hour plus benefits & uniform & DBS



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



The Cinnamon Care Collection is an exclusive group of luxury care homes and retirement developments occupying beautiful locations around the country. Our aim is to help older people live happier and healthier through our award-winning developments, individual approach and commitment to first-class care. Our team offers vast healthcare expertise combined with a mission to make The Cinnamon Care Collection the ultimate difference in later life care.



Eden Court is a deluxe Retirement Village, located in Battersea SW11, boasting 28 luxury independent apartments and a 71 bedded nursing, residential and dementia care home



We are looking for an experienced, dedicated Nurse (RGN) to work on an 'as and when' basis to cover day and night shifts.



You will ensure at all times the highest standard of clinical care is delivered to our residents. You will always be supported by a team of experienced care assistants and we offer full training and further career development.



We are looking for a RGN who has a clear understanding of caring for residents with Dementia



Essential Requirements:



You will require an active NMC Registration (PIN Number) and previous experience - management/supervisory experience is desirable.

You will need excellent written and oral communication skills and evidence of recent clinical practice.

You will have sound knowledge of NMC Code of Conduct and Standards and a keen awareness of the principle of Person Centred Care



Desired:



Minimum of 2 years' experience post qualification in a residential/nursing or NHS care setting Awareness of Fundamental Standards End of Life Care knowledge and care giving

