Registered Nurse - Pre-assessment

Pre-Assessment Nurse | Bank I Spire Washington

Spire Washington is looking for a highly motivated and experienced Pre-Assessment Nurse to join our high performing Bank team. This is an opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level. We are seeking an RGN with previous experience in the assessment of patients' pre surgery

Spire Washington is a 35 in-patient bedded hospital with 10 consultation and 2 treatment rooms based just off junction 63 of the A1 with great commuter links. Our Hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres covering specialities including Orthopaedics and Gynaecology and a full Diagnostic suite.



Duties and responsibilities:

- You will take responsibility for running your own clinics

- Making accurate patient observations pre surgery

- Completing medical history and giving medication advice

- Act appropriately to abnormal pathology results.

- You will be part of a supportive team delivering a best in class service,

- Ensuring the health and wellbeing needs of our patients are met in the run up to their operation.

- You will be trusted and supported to make decisions that are deemed the best for our patients care.

Who we're looking for:

- You must be NMC registered

- You will have previously been in employed in surgical or outpatients settings

- You will have excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications