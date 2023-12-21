Pharmacist
Pharmacist | Band 6 Equivalent DOE | 4 or 5 Days Per Week | Warrington
Spire Cheshire Hospital is looking for a highly motivated and experienced Pharmacist to join our high performing Pharmacy Team. This is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.
At Spire Cheshire Hospital, we provide outstanding personalised care for our patients and are extremely proud to be rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). We offer fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.
Duties and responsibilities
- To provide advice and support to consultants, patients and the multidisciplinary team ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines
- To provide safe and effective inpatient post-op surgical medicines advice and undertake ward clinical medication reviews
- To advise the hospital and its departments on the safe management of medicines, ensuring compliance with current legislation and professional standards
- To promote a multidisciplinary, patient focused approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service
- To plan, deliver and evaluate pharmaceutical care to meet inpatient and outpatient needs ensuring efficient workflow
- To provide an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and clinical requirements.
Who we're looking for
- You will be a GPHC registered Pharmacist
- Have a minimum of one-year post-graduation experience, ideally in a hospital environment
- Excellent communication and organisational skills are key to continue our high standards of patient care.
Working Hours: 32 or 40 hours per week available
Contract Type: Permanent
Benefits;
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing Date: 18/01/2023 If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on or 07710855095.