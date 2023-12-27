Full Time Night Nurse

Nurse, Friend & Support

You are not a nurse to the people that live in our homes; you are an extension of their family, their friend, their reassurance, their support and most importantly the enabler of their independence and choice.

Whatever your nursing background we welcome you. Whether you have been working within the NHS or the private sector we are keen to know more about you.

So why choose Frome Nursing Home?

Frome Nursing Home is on the outskirts of the market town of Frome, in the picturesque Somerset countryside. Set between two magnificent houses, Frome offers 60 bedrooms for individuals who require residential, nursing and dementia care.

Frome’s approach to life recognises the values, beliefs and identity of each person. Each person that may need our support is unique and by understanding one’s life history, one’s journey in life, by striving to be a true continuation of home, we create a place where everyone feels safe and never alone.

We are looking for enthusiastic nurses who are passionate about enhancing the quality of life for the people that we are privileged to support. A Registered Nurse who is full of knowledge and experience in nursing within the NMC code of practice. You’ll be a great mentor to those around you and you will have the support of Care Practitioners who are there to support you on a day-to-day basis.

Please feel free to visit our website fromenursinghome.com to read about our unique training, beginning with CULTURE https://www.fromenursinghome.com/build-back-better-culture/

“Culture within our care home is the sum of all the personalities, identities, values, and actions of the people that make up that community. By this definition, it will constantly change over time as the people themselves change.”

So how are we going to show our appreciation to you as an RMN/RGN top of this program?

Excellent Hourly Rate

Paid breaks!

Complimentary meals

Bank Holiday Enhancement

A 24/7 specialist welfare help line for guidance and support

Free DBS

Unlimited access to our Refer a Friend bonus scheme

Full-time & part-time working pattern and bank hours are offered

Automatic enrolment into our pension scheme

Relocation assistance offered

What we ask of you…

Registered with the NMC

Leadership qualities, and a wish to inspire

If you would like to hear more about our nursing roles available, please apply today.