Pre-Operative Assessment Deputy Team Leader

Pre-Assessment Deputy Team Leader | Clinical | Full Time | Permanent | Leeds - LS8
We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Pre Assessment Deputy Team Leader to join our pre assessment department on a full time permanent basis.
Duties and responsibilities
This is a key patient safety role within Spire - The post holder will be responsible for leading and developing the Pre-operative assessment (POA) service ensuring safe and effective pre-operative care. Ideally, they will be able to demonstrate an advanced level of assessment skills with analysis of clinical findings to determine fitness to proceed to surgery.
- Develop practice in the assessment of health and well being needs.
- Develop practice in addressing individual's health and well being needs
- Provide and receive complex , sensitive or contentious information.
- Develop own knowledge and practice and assist others to continually professionally develop.
- Develop a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security.
- Enable people to exercise their rights and promote their equality and diversity.
- Undertake Human Resource activities for all members of the team.
- Develop strategies and policies for service improvement and improve quality.
- Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practice.
- Determine the effective use of physical and financial resources.
Who we're looking for
- Qualified Registered Nurse with no restrictions on NMC Pin
- Pre Assessment Qualification desirable
- Evidence of substantial post registration continual professional development in management and other clinically related and relevant subjects desirable
- Management, motivation and development of teams in particular a track record of successfully applying performance management.
- Evidence of management of change and supporting strategic management initiatives.
- Supporting the commercial development of clinical services including supporting the creation of new business and innovative opportunities.
- Planning and Organisation
- Problem Solving and Continuous Improvement
- Communication and Influencing
- Working Collaboratively
- Passion for Customers
- Business Development skills e.g. creation of business cases
- Understanding of marketing products and services
- HR policies and procedures, particularly Performance Review
Benefits
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Free onsite parking
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on