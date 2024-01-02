Perioperative Practitioner- Orthopaedic Scrub

Perioperative Practitioner| Scrub | Orthopaedics |Theatre | Bristol | Competitive salary plus fantastic benefits & £3k joining bonus! | Full Time, No Nights

Spire Bristol has an exciting opportunity for an Perioperative Practitioner to join their highly skilled team on a full time basis. Minor orthopaedics required, major orthopaedic training available

With 76 beds, 5 operating theatres, and the only private hospital in the South West with an Intensive Care Unit, Spire Bristol Hospital has been providing excellent care, expertise and knowledge in a supportive and progressive environment for over 32 years.

Duties and responsibilities:

We are looking for a Registered Nurse or ODP who has Orthopaedic Scrub experience. This is a fantastic opportunity to branch out and develop your knowledge and experience.

The 5 operating theatres are busy throughout the day, but every day is never the same due to the diversity of the workload, making this theatre department a fantastic place to work

We prefer our theatre staff to be as multi-skilled as possible, so ideally, you will be able to work across scrub, anaesthetics and/or recovery, but many of our staff specialise in just one or two areas. Most importantly, our theatre staff are experienced in a variety of surgical procedures, or are willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision.

This is a full time role covering 37.5 hours a week, working on a rota and 1:3 weekends

Who we're looking for:

- Be NMC/HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Have experience in minor orthopaedics. Training for major orthopaedics available.

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Strong communication skills

- Assisting qualification, teaching qualification desirable

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

If you require more information regarding this vacancy please email Mark Ballard

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

