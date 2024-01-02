Ref:#JBD07966
Care Assistant
Woking / Guildford
Bluebird Care
Do you want to have a career that means you can have a positive impact on people’s lives every single day? Do you believe in making the world a better and brighter place? We do.
If you would like to have a career that enables you to meet amazing people, allows you to give back and is fun, rewarding and challenging all at the same time then a position as a Care Assistant may be for you. You do not need to have any prior experience in care, we will train you, so you are confident to give our customers amazing service.
We currently have opportunities for full time and part time Care Assistants in our office in Woking covering the following areas:
Guildford, Woking and Surrey heath
To be considered for this role you will need to have a full driving license and access to your own car.
We can offer some amazing benefits for all of our employees; we provide full training to refresh your skills or to get you started in your new career. There is also the ability to have flexible working hours that suit your lifestyle and commitments. Your mileage paid is between customer visits and you will have a generous annual leave entitlement.
Care Assistant Key Responsibilities:
Provide personal care and support to clients in their own homes
Assist with activities of daily living and personal care
Help with meal preparation and cooking
Perform light housekeeping tasks
Escort clients to appointments or outings as needed
Maintain accurate records of care provided
Previous experience in a caregiving role preferred, but not required
Compassionate and patient demeanour
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Ability to follow instructions and work independently
Reliable transportation and valid driver's license
We offer competitive pay rates, flexible scheduling options, and opportunities for career advancement. Join our team of dedicated care assistants and make a difference in the lives of our clients. Apply now!
Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, Permanent
Salary: £12.75-£18.64 per hour
Care Assistant Benefits:
Company events
Company pension
On-site parking
Referral programme
Care Assistant Schedule:
Day shift
Monday to Friday
Weekend availability
Weekends only
Care Assistant Work Location: In person
