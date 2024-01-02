Care Assistant

Woking / Guildford

Bluebird Care

Do you want to have a career that means you can have a positive impact on people’s lives every single day? Do you believe in making the world a better and brighter place? We do.

If you would like to have a career that enables you to meet amazing people, allows you to give back and is fun, rewarding and challenging all at the same time then a position as a Care Assistant may be for you. You do not need to have any prior experience in care, we will train you, so you are confident to give our customers amazing service.

We currently have opportunities for full time and part time Care Assistants in our office in Woking covering the following areas:

Guildford, Woking and Surrey heath

To be considered for this role you will need to have a full driving license and access to your own car.

We can offer some amazing benefits for all of our employees; we provide full training to refresh your skills or to get you started in your new career. There is also the ability to have flexible working hours that suit your lifestyle and commitments. Your mileage paid is between customer visits and you will have a generous annual leave entitlement.

Care Assistant Key Responsibilities:

Provide personal care and support to clients in their own homes

Assist with activities of daily living and personal care

Help with meal preparation and cooking

Perform light housekeeping tasks

Escort clients to appointments or outings as needed

Maintain accurate records of care provided

Previous experience in a caregiving role preferred, but not required

Compassionate and patient demeanour

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to follow instructions and work independently

Reliable transportation and valid driver's license

We offer competitive pay rates, flexible scheduling options, and opportunities for career advancement. Join our team of dedicated care assistants and make a difference in the lives of our clients. Apply now!

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, Permanent

Salary: £12.75-£18.64 per hour

Care Assistant Benefits:

Company events

Company pension

On-site parking

Referral programme

Care Assistant Schedule:

Day shift

Monday to Friday

Weekend availability

Weekends only

Care Assistant Work Location: In person