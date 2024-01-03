Bank Ward Healthcare Assistant

Healthcare Assistant | Wards | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Southend

Spire Wellesley Hospital are looking to recruit a Bank Healthcare Assistant to join our fantastic supportive team on the wards. This will be on a bank/temporary basis to cover 7 days per week including early, late and weekend shifts

Duties and responsibilities

You will be required to admit patients coming in for surgery and complete observations

You will be required to take patients to theatre

You will work in conjunction with the nursing team to provide excellent care for patients post-surgery including feeding, dressing, mobilising and toileting.

Who we're looking for

NVQ level 3 in Health and Social Care is essential

Experience working in a clinical setting

Trained in Phlebotomy - desirable

ECG and cannulation experience

Experience of working in a surgical setting is desirable but not essential

Excellent communication skills

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.